Insecurity: Recruit more police officers to protect schools, Atiku tells FG

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has advised the Federal Government to recruit more policemen to guard schools across the country.

The ex-Vice President urged the FG via his Twitter handle on Tuesday while reacting to a comment credited to the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on the government’s inability to secure every school in the country from armed bandits.

According to Atiku, the deployment of police officers to schools would save the facilities from bandits’ onslaughts.

He wrote: “The FG may think they cannot protect all schools, but in actual fact, they can. It is a matter of leadership priority. Children are our greatest asset.

“If we reassign police officers currently engaged in non-essential guard duties for individuals to schools in the affected states, the object can be achieved.

“Recent figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics reveal that Nigeria now has an all-time high unemployment rate of 33.2 percent, up from 8.4 percent in 2015.

“Rather than think we cannot secure all our schools, let us kill two birds with one stone and massively recruit more police officers to provide the needed security.”