COVID-19: Lagos govt releases list of 88 accredited vaccination centres

The Lagos State Government has released the list of COVID-19 vaccination centres across the state.

The vaccination is expected to be held in 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitals across 20 LGAs of the state.

In a statement, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday, said the vaccination will be conducted in four phases.

He said phase 1 is for healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team (RRT), ports of entry staff (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police and other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press and other frontline workers.

Phase 2 is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18-49 years of age.

Phase 3 is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who missed phases 1 and 2 while phase 4 is for other eligible persons.

The statement read: “Electronic self-Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL.

“Each enrollee expected to pre-register is on https:/www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time.

“A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.

“Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.

“Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within the phase should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently.

“Vaccination can only be obtained at any of the 88 accredited facilities listed. Vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos is highly prohibited and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies.”

Below is a full list of 88 accredited vaccination centres:

S/NLGAsWardsFacility
1AgegeKEKESango PHC
2AgegeORILEPowerline phc
3Ajeromi/IfelodunOLUWA/AKEREAkere PHC
4Ajeromi/IfelodunOWOYEMILAYENI PHC
5AjeromiOWOYEMISignals Operation Command Clinic
6AjeromiALAYABIAGBAObisesan Naval Medical Centre
7Ajeromi/IfelodunAwodioraAjeromi GH
8AlimoshoAlabataAkowonjo PHC
9AlimoshoALAGBADO/ALAKUKOAGBADO PHC
10AlimoshoIDIMUHelen Aderonke PHC
11AlimoshoIPAJAIpaja phc
12AlimoshoISHERI-OLOFINIsheri Olofin PHC
13AlimoshoOKUNOLARauf Aregbesola phc
14AlimoshoOMITUNTUN-OLORIIpinlerere PHC
15AlimoshoIGANDOAlimosho GH
16AlimoshoGowonEstateNIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY
17AlimoshoOguntade/BamekeNAF Medical Centre Shasha
18Amuwo OdofinADO SOBABAT PHC
19Amuwo OdofinAGBOJU &ENVIRONAgboju phc
20Amuwo OdofinORIREFestac PHC
21AmuwoKIRIKIRI & ENVIRONNIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL
22ApapaGASKIYAOlojowon Primary Health Centre
23ApapaIJORAIjora oloye phc
24APAPAAPAPACFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL
25BadagryAPAAPA PHC
26BadagryIWORO-GBANKOIlado phc
27BADAGRYAPANAF Mother & Child Hosp
28EpeAGBOWA IAgbowa PHC
29EpeBADO/EBOLE/ETITA/IBERIKODOEpe phc
30EpeAGBOWAAgbowa GH
31Eti Osa1004/ABOYADEOriyanrin PHC
32Eti OsaBADORE/LANGBASABadore phc
33Eti OsaIGBO-EFON/MAIYEGUNIgbo efon phc
34Eti OsaIJEH/DOLPHIN ESTATEIkoyi PHC
35Eti OsaIKATE/LEKKIIKATE PHC
36Eti OsaSANGOTEDOSANGOTEDO PHC
37Eti OsaOKUNMOPO/OGOMBOMCC
38Eti-OsaFalomoPolice Hospital
39Eti-OsaVI265 Batallion MRS Hospital
40Ibeju LekkiIBEJU IIBEJU PHC
41Ibeju LekkiORIMEDU IAkodo GH
42Ifako/IjayeALAGBADO/KOLLINTONAgbado Kola PHC
43Ifako/IjayeIFAKO/COKERIfako Primary Health Centre
44Ifako/IjayeIFAKO/COKERIfako GH
45IkejaOJODUOJODU PHC
46IkejaONILEKEREONILEKERE PHC
47IkejaOREGUNOregun PHC
48IkejaG.R.A.LASUTH
49IkejaOnigbongbo9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja
50IkoroduATEREImota phc
51IkoroduIPAKODOIpakodo PHC
52IkoroduISELEIkorodu Phc
53IkoroduITUMOKUNIgbogbo Phc
54IkoroduOKE-ELETU/ABULE-EKOOKE ELETU PHC
55IkoroduODONGUNYAN174 Batallion Child Health Care
56KosofeOGUDUOgudu PHC
57KosofeBAMGBE/ELEBIJUKETU PHC
58KosofeIKOSI-OKEIkosi phc
59KosofeAraromi IfakoGbagada GH
60Lagos IslandEPETEDO EASTSura PHC
61Lagos IslandOKE-OLOWOGBOWOOlowogbowo Phc
62Lagos IslandODANLIMH
63Lagos MainlandALOBA/DESALUAbule nla phc
64Lagos MainlandFREEMAN/GLOVERSimpson PHC
65Lagos MainlandSALAMI/ BAIYEWUNMIIWAYA PHC
66Lagos MainlandIPONRI olaleyeFederal Medical Centre Ebute Metta
67Lagos MainlandABULE IJESHAInfectious Disease Hospital
68Lagos MainlandONIKE OYADIRANNig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital
69Lagos MainlandAbule OjaYaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital
70MUSHINALAKARAKajola phc
71MUSHINPAPA AJAOPalm Avenue PHC
72MUSHINIdi ArabaLUTH
73OJOEGANIshagira phc
74OJOETEGBINImude phc
75OJOIBAIba phc
76OJOIJANIKINOtto/Ijanikin PHC
77OJOOJO TOWNOJO PHC
78OJOIRA149 Battalion MRS
79OJOOkokomaikoNavy Hospital
80OSHODIIFOSHINIyana-Ejigbo PHC
81OSHODIIGBEHINADUNOshodi phc
82OSHODIILASAMAJAIlasa phc
83OSHODIShogunleShogunle  Ikeja NAF
84OSHODIOLUYEYEPort Health
85SHOMOLUIGBARIAKOKA PHC
86SHOMOLUOWODE /ORILE BARIGACMS PHC
87SURULEREBABATUNDE AYILARAAkerele phc
88SURULEREOSHOOrile Iganmu PHC
