COVID-19: Lagos govt releases list of 88 accredited vaccination centres
The Lagos State Government has released the list of COVID-19 vaccination centres across the state.
The vaccination is expected to be held in 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitals across 20 LGAs of the state.
In a statement, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday, said the vaccination will be conducted in four phases.
He said phase 1 is for healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team (RRT), ports of entry staff (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police and other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press and other frontline workers.
Phase 2 is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18-49 years of age.
Phase 3 is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who missed phases 1 and 2 while phase 4 is for other eligible persons.
The statement read: “Electronic self-Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL.
“Each enrollee expected to pre-register is on https:/www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time.
“A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.
“Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.
“Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within the phase should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently.
“Vaccination can only be obtained at any of the 88 accredited facilities listed. Vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos is highly prohibited and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies.”
Below is a full list of 88 accredited vaccination centres:
|S/N
|LGAs
|Wards
|Facility
|1
|Agege
|KEKE
|Sango PHC
|2
|Agege
|ORILE
|Powerline phc
|3
|Ajeromi/Ifelodun
|OLUWA/AKERE
|Akere PHC
|4
|Ajeromi/Ifelodun
|OWOYEMI
|LAYENI PHC
|5
|Ajeromi
|OWOYEMI
|Signals Operation Command Clinic
|6
|Ajeromi
|ALAYABIAGBA
|Obisesan Naval Medical Centre
|7
|Ajeromi/Ifelodun
|Awodiora
|Ajeromi GH
|8
|Alimosho
|Alabata
|Akowonjo PHC
|9
|Alimosho
|ALAGBADO/ALAKUKO
|AGBADO PHC
|10
|Alimosho
|IDIMU
|Helen Aderonke PHC
|11
|Alimosho
|IPAJA
|Ipaja phc
|12
|Alimosho
|ISHERI-OLOFIN
|Isheri Olofin PHC
|13
|Alimosho
|OKUNOLA
|Rauf Aregbesola phc
|14
|Alimosho
|OMITUNTUN-OLORI
|Ipinlerere PHC
|15
|Alimosho
|IGANDO
|Alimosho GH
|16
|Alimosho
|GowonEstate
|NIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY
|17
|Alimosho
|Oguntade/Bameke
|NAF Medical Centre Shasha
|18
|Amuwo Odofin
|ADO SOBA
|BAT PHC
|19
|Amuwo Odofin
|AGBOJU &ENVIRON
|Agboju phc
|20
|Amuwo Odofin
|ORIRE
|Festac PHC
|21
|Amuwo
|KIRIKIRI & ENVIRON
|NIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL
|22
|Apapa
|GASKIYA
|Olojowon Primary Health Centre
|23
|Apapa
|IJORA
|Ijora oloye phc
|24
|APAPA
|APAPA
|CFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL
|25
|Badagry
|APA
|APA PHC
|26
|Badagry
|IWORO-GBANKO
|Ilado phc
|27
|BADAGRY
|APA
|NAF Mother & Child Hosp
|28
|Epe
|AGBOWA I
|Agbowa PHC
|29
|Epe
|BADO/EBOLE/ETITA/IBERIKODO
|Epe phc
|30
|Epe
|AGBOWA
|Agbowa GH
|31
|Eti Osa
|1004/ABOYADE
|Oriyanrin PHC
|32
|Eti Osa
|BADORE/LANGBASA
|Badore phc
|33
|Eti Osa
|IGBO-EFON/MAIYEGUN
|Igbo efon phc
|34
|Eti Osa
|IJEH/DOLPHIN ESTATE
|Ikoyi PHC
|35
|Eti Osa
|IKATE/LEKKI
|IKATE PHC
|36
|Eti Osa
|SANGOTEDO
|SANGOTEDO PHC
|37
|Eti Osa
|OKUNMOPO/OGOMBO
|MCC
|38
|Eti-Osa
|Falomo
|Police Hospital
|39
|Eti-Osa
|VI2
|65 Batallion MRS Hospital
|40
|Ibeju Lekki
|IBEJU I
|IBEJU PHC
|41
|Ibeju Lekki
|ORIMEDU I
|Akodo GH
|42
|Ifako/Ijaye
|ALAGBADO/KOLLINTON
|Agbado Kola PHC
|43
|Ifako/Ijaye
|IFAKO/COKER
|Ifako Primary Health Centre
|44
|Ifako/Ijaye
|IFAKO/COKER
|Ifako GH
|45
|Ikeja
|OJODU
|OJODU PHC
|46
|Ikeja
|ONILEKERE
|ONILEKERE PHC
|47
|Ikeja
|OREGUN
|Oregun PHC
|48
|Ikeja
|G.R.A.
|LASUTH
|49
|Ikeja
|Onigbongbo
|9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja
|50
|Ikorodu
|ATERE
|Imota phc
|51
|Ikorodu
|IPAKODO
|Ipakodo PHC
|52
|Ikorodu
|ISELE
|Ikorodu Phc
|53
|Ikorodu
|ITUMOKUN
|Igbogbo Phc
|54
|Ikorodu
|OKE-ELETU/ABULE-EKO
|OKE ELETU PHC
|55
|Ikorodu
|ODONGUNYAN
|174 Batallion Child Health Care
|56
|Kosofe
|OGUDU
|Ogudu PHC
|57
|Kosofe
|BAMGBE/ELEBIJU
|KETU PHC
|58
|Kosofe
|IKOSI-OKE
|Ikosi phc
|59
|Kosofe
|Araromi Ifako
|Gbagada GH
|60
|Lagos Island
|EPETEDO EAST
|Sura PHC
|61
|Lagos Island
|OKE-OLOWOGBOWO
|Olowogbowo Phc
|62
|Lagos Island
|ODAN
|LIMH
|63
|Lagos Mainland
|ALOBA/DESALU
|Abule nla phc
|64
|Lagos Mainland
|FREEMAN/GLOVER
|Simpson PHC
|65
|Lagos Mainland
|SALAMI/ BAIYEWUNMI
|IWAYA PHC
|66
|Lagos Mainland
|IPONRI olaleye
|Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta
|67
|Lagos Mainland
|ABULE IJESHA
|Infectious Disease Hospital
|68
|Lagos Mainland
|ONIKE OYADIRAN
|Nig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital
|69
|Lagos Mainland
|Abule Oja
|Yaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital
|70
|MUSHIN
|ALAKARA
|Kajola phc
|71
|MUSHIN
|PAPA AJAO
|Palm Avenue PHC
|72
|MUSHIN
|Idi Araba
|LUTH
|73
|OJO
|EGAN
|Ishagira phc
|74
|OJO
|ETEGBIN
|Imude phc
|75
|OJO
|IBA
|Iba phc
|76
|OJO
|IJANIKIN
|Otto/Ijanikin PHC
|77
|OJO
|OJO TOWN
|OJO PHC
|78
|OJO
|IRA
|149 Battalion MRS
|79
|OJO
|Okokomaiko
|Navy Hospital
|80
|OSHODI
|IFOSHIN
|Iyana-Ejigbo PHC
|81
|OSHODI
|IGBEHINADUN
|Oshodi phc
|82
|OSHODI
|ILASAMAJA
|Ilasa phc
|83
|OSHODI
|Shogunle
|Shogunle Ikeja NAF
|84
|OSHODI
|OLUYEYE
|Port Health
|85
|SHOMOLU
|IGBARI
|AKOKA PHC
|86
|SHOMOLU
|OWODE /ORILE BARIGA
|CMS PHC
|87
|SURULERE
|BABATUNDE AYILARA
|Akerele phc
|88
|SURULERE
|OSHO
|Orile Iganmu PHC