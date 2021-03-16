COVID-19: Lagos govt releases list of 88 accredited vaccination centres

The Lagos State Government has released the list of COVID-19 vaccination centres across the state.

The vaccination is expected to be held in 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitals across 20 LGAs of the state.

In a statement, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday, said the vaccination will be conducted in four phases.

He said phase 1 is for healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team (RRT), ports of entry staff (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police and other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press and other frontline workers.

Phase 2 is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18-49 years of age.

Phase 3 is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who missed phases 1 and 2 while phase 4 is for other eligible persons.

The statement read: “Electronic self-Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL.

“Each enrollee expected to pre-register is on https:/www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time.

“A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.

“Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.

“Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within the phase should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently.

“Vaccination can only be obtained at any of the 88 accredited facilities listed. Vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos is highly prohibited and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies.”

Below is a full list of 88 accredited vaccination centres: