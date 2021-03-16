Insecurity: Kaduna shuts all schools in Kajuru LGA

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

This was announced in a memo dated March 16 to all principals of public and private schools signed by the state Commissioner for Schools’ Quality Assurance Authority, Abigail Adze.

According to memo, the decision was taken in view of the security challenges in Kajuru LGA of the state.

The memo read: “The director-general, Kaduna state schools quality assurance authority has directed me to inform all Principals and Proprietors of both public and private schools in Kajuru local government area to close down all Schools with immediate effect. (as from today 16th March, 2021).

“No school should re-open until you are directed to do so. Be security conscious at all times.”

Okay.ng understands that this is coming following several attacks on schools by bandits in the state.