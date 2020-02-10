Alan Shearer reveals when Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United

Former Newcastle striker, Alan Shearer has revealed when Paul Pogba will depart from Manchester United.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined the Old Trafford club from Juventus during the 2016 summer transfer but has failed to impress.

Shearer believes the 26-year-old will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Speaking at an interview with the Sun newspaper, Shearer said:

“I see him leaving Man United in the summer after he gains fitness and lead France to the 2020 Euros.”