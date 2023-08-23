Implementation of Core Curriculum to Start in September — NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced that the implementation of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) is set to commence in September 2023.

The CCMAS document holds the promise of reshaping higher education in Nigeria, guiding institutions in designing curricula for their programs. It aims to infuse innovation into content and delivery methods, ultimately working towards the broader goals of education and training in the country.

During a stakeholders’ colloquium on CCMAS in Abuja, Chris Maiyaki, the acting Executive Secretary of NUC, highlighted the transformative potential of the document. He expressed confidence that the implementation of CCMAS would propel Nigerian universities to be among the top-rated institutions in Africa.

Maiyaki explained that CCMAS would constitute 70% of the curriculum, granting universities the flexibility to determine the remaining 30% based on their unique academic offerings. This adaptable approach aims to enhance education quality and steer the education sector’s trajectory.

“The role and development of the CCMAS is to ensure commitment in advancing our education and our great nation,” Maiyaki affirmed. He emphasized the collaborative effort involving experts from academia, regulatory bodies, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, and other stakeholders. The resulting CCMAS, he noted, reflects a global initiative poised to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills to drive the nation’s development.

Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, voiced support for this transformative initiative. He urged universities to maximize the 30% flexibility provided for university senate input. Mamman emphasized the acquisition of learning outcomes, skills, and soft skills applicable not just within the university environment but also nationally and globally.

Mamman underscored the current need to strategize and guide tertiary institutions, particularly universities, in supplying suitable manpower for the nation. This collective endeavor marks a significant step forward in shaping the educational landscape and producing adaptable graduates capable of positive impacts on local and global communities.