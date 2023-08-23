News

Lagos House of Assembly Declines Confirmation of 17 Nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

the Lagos House of Assembly has chosen not to confirm 17 out of the 39 nominees recommended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the positions of commissioners and special advisers.

This decision was reached during a plenary session held on Wednesday, underscoring the legislature’s role in scrutinizing and confirming the governor’s cabinet choices.

The state lawmakers granted confirmation to 22 of the 39 nominees after carrying out a thorough screening process.

The nominees were presented by Governor Sanwo-Olu in July as his selections for key positions within the cabinet, comprising both commissioners and special advisers.

- Advertisement -

Among those nominated were prominent individuals in various fields, including Gbenga Omotosho, Sam Egube, Akin Abayomi, Aramide Adeyoye, Tokuno Wahab, Rotimi Ogunwuyi, Gbenga Oyeriinde, Lawal Pedo, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dolapo Fasawe, and Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

The plenary session, presided over by Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Assembly, witnessed each nominee’s name being called out individually.

The lawmakers responded with either a “nay” or an “aye,” effectively indicating their approval or disapproval. At the conclusion of this process, 17 nominees, including Gbenga Omotosho and Akin Abayomi, were not confirmed by the assembly.

The Speaker instructed the clerk of the house to transmit the names of those who were cleared to the governor’s office.

In his address, Obasa reminded the confirmed nominees of their responsibilities to diligently serve the people of Lagos. He emphasized that their accountability lies with the residents of the state, rather than the governor or the speaker.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke
Release Our Promotional Arrears or Risk ‘Industrial Peace’ — ASUU to FG
Education
President Bola Tinubu (GCFR) with members of Nigeria LNG Limited’s Board of Directors after a visit to the President at the State House…recently.
NLNG Pay Courtesy Visit to Tinubu
News
MoMo Set to Enable Inbound/Outbound Transfer Capabilities Across Africa
Business
David Umahi
Minister of Works, David Umahi, Vows to Construct Roads with 50-Year Lifespan
News
Shopping Plaza Collapses in Abuja Amid Heavy Rain
News Top stories
- Advertisement -
Register Lost your password?