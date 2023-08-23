Lagos House of Assembly Declines Confirmation of 17 Nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers

the Lagos House of Assembly has chosen not to confirm 17 out of the 39 nominees recommended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the positions of commissioners and special advisers.

This decision was reached during a plenary session held on Wednesday, underscoring the legislature’s role in scrutinizing and confirming the governor’s cabinet choices.

The state lawmakers granted confirmation to 22 of the 39 nominees after carrying out a thorough screening process.

The nominees were presented by Governor Sanwo-Olu in July as his selections for key positions within the cabinet, comprising both commissioners and special advisers.

Among those nominated were prominent individuals in various fields, including Gbenga Omotosho, Sam Egube, Akin Abayomi, Aramide Adeyoye, Tokuno Wahab, Rotimi Ogunwuyi, Gbenga Oyeriinde, Lawal Pedo, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dolapo Fasawe, and Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

The plenary session, presided over by Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Assembly, witnessed each nominee’s name being called out individually.

The lawmakers responded with either a “nay” or an “aye,” effectively indicating their approval or disapproval. At the conclusion of this process, 17 nominees, including Gbenga Omotosho and Akin Abayomi, were not confirmed by the assembly.

The Speaker instructed the clerk of the house to transmit the names of those who were cleared to the governor’s office.

In his address, Obasa reminded the confirmed nominees of their responsibilities to diligently serve the people of Lagos. He emphasized that their accountability lies with the residents of the state, rather than the governor or the speaker.