Umahi Pledges to Redesign Lokoja-Ajaokuta Express Road

The Minister for Works, Dave Umahi, has committed to redesigning the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Express road, recognizing its vital role as the connecting corridor between the Northern and Eastern regions of the country. During his inaugural working visit to Kogi State, Umahi responded to Governor Bello’s highlighting of the road as a pivotal link road between North and South.

In his interaction with the governor, Umahi expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received after his appointment and acknowledged Bello’s commitment to enhancing Kogi State. He addressed the state of federal roads, outlining the government’s comprehensive strategies for rejuvenation.

Umahi unveiled his plans to implement long-lasting, low-maintenance concrete roads, ensuring swift progress on federal road projects in Kogi State. He also revealed the Federal Government’s consideration of an innovative concrete road construction technique, offering extended durability at lower maintenance costs.

Highlighting the cost-effectiveness and construction material reliability of concrete roads, Umahi pledged to revamp the Lokoja-Ganaja-Ajaokuta Road. He praised the governor’s efforts in road maintenance.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Mohammed, reported Umahi’s inspection of various federal road projects, including bridge reconstruction and road sections along the Abuja-Lokoja route.

Umahi affirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to enhancing strategically significant roads, emphasizing the necessity of redesigning the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Express road to align with current requirements.

Governor Bello conveyed optimism about the Federal Government’s commitment to bolstering the nation’s road infrastructure. He lauded Umahi’s proactive approach in assessing deteriorating federal roads, underscoring his dedication to resolving pressing infrastructure challenges.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by commuters and the detrimental impact on trade and the economy, Bello expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Minister Umahi for recognizing the issues and pledging prompt interventions.

“Our federal roads’ condition has raised significant concerns for our administration, the people of Kogi State, and Nigerians at large, given our state’s pivotal role as the geographical connection between Northern and Southern Nigeria,” the governor remarked.

Bello highlighted the collaborative efforts between federal and state governments as instrumental in addressing infrastructure challenges, a hallmark of effective governance. He expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the president’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and believed that Umahi’s promised interventions would usher in positive change for citizens frequently navigating these roads.