Drake scheduled to visit Nigeria in March

Canadian-American rapper Drake is coming to Nigeria in March, 2020, as he tours several African countries.

The Grammy award-winning artist on Tuesday released dates for his upcoming six-city tour of Africa.

Drake is expected to perform in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa.

In South Africa, he will be visiting three cities, In Nigeria, he will be visiting two cities and in Ghana, he will be visiting one city.

See cities and dates Drake will be performing in Africa:

South Africa (Johannesburg) on March 18, 2020

South Africa (Durban) on March 20, 2020

South Africa (Cape Town) on March 22, 2020

Ghana (Accra) on March 27, 2020

Nigeria (Lagos) on March 29, 2020

Nigeria (Abuja) March 30, 2020