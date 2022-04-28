Imo govt seals collapsed two-storey building

The Imo government has confirmed the sealing of a collapsed two-storey building at Area 5 Extension Umuguma in Owerri West local government area of the state.

Speaking at the site of the collapsed building, the general manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Francis Chukwu, said nine persons who were trapped in the building were successfully rescued.

Mr Chukwu expressed displeasure over the building collapse, pointing out that an in-depth investigation would be carried out to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the collapse.

He directed that the owner and engineers handling the construction works should report to the agency immediately, warning developers against the use of substandard materials.

“The government sympathises with victims of this collapsed building and hereby directs that the building be sealed and its owner and engineer report to the OCDA with immediate effect,” he said.

Mr Chukwu, however, conducted an inspection of other buildings around the area and directed the owners to report to the agency for recertification.

One of the survivors, Eke Martins, said he managed to escape with his family of eight when the building collapsed on Wednesday morning.

He, however, added that his youngest child sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.