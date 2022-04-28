Customs promotes 36 officers in Sokoto

Agency Report with Okay.ng
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has promoted 36 officers, including Tahir Balarabe, its Sokoto command spokesman.

According to a statement on Wednesday in Sokoto, the NCS said it promoted Mr Balarabe to superintendent of Customs.

Mr Balarabe, who signed the statement, said that 35 other officers were also promoted within the area command as part of a national promotion exercise by the service.

The area comptroller in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara, Abdulhameed Ma’aji, said the promotion was designed to boost personnel performance, noting that those promoted deserved it.

Mr Ma’aji urged the officers to see the promotion as a call for rededication and renewed commitment to service.

“So, we expect you to continue to work hard to justify the promotion through enhanced revenue generation and blocking of all the routs through which prohibited goods are smuggled into the country,” he said.

