Banditry: Zamfara gov dethrones two emirs, district head

Governor Bello Matawalle has dethroned two Zamfara emirs for supporting bandits. Emir of Zurmi, Atiku Abubakar and Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, were deposed on Wednesday for their alleged role in banditry.

The government also removed Suleiman Ibrahim, district head of Birnin Tsaba in the Zurmi local government area, from office for supporting bandits.

Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, announced their removal at a news conference after the State Executive Council meeting.

“Council approved a committee’s recommendation for the dethronement of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the first-class Emir of Zurmi, in Zurmi Local Government Area. Council also adopted the committee’s report and approved the removal of Alhaji Husseini Umar, a second-class Emir of Dansadau, in Maru Local Government Area,” he announced. “It also approved the removal of Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, District Head of Birnin Tsaba, in Zurmi Local Government Area.”

He added that the government’s decision followed the indictment of the traditional rulers and the community leader by two committees set up to investigate them.

The Zamfara government suspended the three traditional rulers from office in June 2021. It set up the two committees to investigate them following their alleged involvement in banditry and land racketeering in their respective domains.

The government also placed the traditional rulers under house arrest for the period the investigation lasted.

The committees headed by a retired deputy inspector general of police and commissioner for security, Mamman Tsafe, submitted their findings to the state government earlier.

The Zamfara government, after receiving the report, set up a White Paper committee to review the recommendations.

The council upheld the outcome of the White paper and dethroned the two emirs and the district head. The government also gazetted the committee’s recommendations.

Acting Governor Hassan Nasiha presided over Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting.