NNPC/SNEPCo Unveils Multi-Billion Naira Digital Library at Niger Delta University

A state-of-the-art learning centre and digital library was inaugurated on Thursday at the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, courtesy of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), and its co-venture partners, in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The ultra-modern facility, worth billions of naira, is poised to revolutionize e-learning and technology-driven teaching and research at the university. The project’s inauguration was attended by stakeholders from across the Niger Delta, who expressed their optimism that the facility would provide students, lecturers, and researchers with the resources and connectivity to keep pace with global ICT standards.

L-R: Vice Chancellor, Niger Delta University (NDU), Professor Allen Agih; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited Elohor Aiboni; Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Matthew Benabafa Seiyefa; Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; Deputy Manager, External Relations NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bunmi Lawson; and Director, Corporate Services, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Dr. Ama Ikuru at the inauguration of lthe NDU Learning Centre and Digital Library …on Thursday

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, represented by Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, commended the partners for the initiative, stating that the Bayelsa State Government is willing to collaborate with NNPC/SNEPCo on other development projects.

Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, praised the collaborative effort that led to the execution of the “landmark project.” SNEPCo’s Managing Director, Elohor Aiboni, described the project as a “powerful symbol of what can be achieved when we unite for a common goal – empowering our people.”

The NCDMB Executive Secretary, Omatsola Egbe, represented by Director, Corporate Services, Ama Ikuru, emphasized that the project would support the university in producing “quality graduates for the Nigerian oil and gas industry and propel the delivery of Nigerian content development.” NNPC’s Chief Investment Officer, Bala Wunti, noted that the partnership has created a resource that will benefit the community for years to come.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Allen Agih, expressed gratitude to NNPC, SNEPCo, and the co-venture partners for providing an “iconic edifice” that will enhance teaching and learning in the institution.

The three-story structure features a fully equipped digital library and a collaborative learning centre, with local contractors playing key roles in various aspects of the project. Additionally, 24 individuals from the Niger Delta University gained experience in complex engineering works through onsite training.

The social investment initiatives of NNPC, SNEPCo, and co-venture partners have made a positive impact in various areas, including supporting internally displaced Nigerians, enhancing cancer treatment and care, and empowering students to achieve their educational dreams in top-rated secondary schools and universities.