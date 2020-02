Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Ighalo scores first goal at Manchester United

Nigerian International, Odion Ighalo has scored his debut goal for Manchester United.

Okay.ng understands that Ighalo netted his first goal in the 34th minute of the United’s Europa League game against Club Brugge.

Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal of the game follow by Ighalo and McTominay.

More details shortly…