UPDATE! Man who jumped off Third Mainland Bridge rescued

A man who plunged into the lagoon from the third mainland bridge on Wednesday has been rescued by officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos.

According to the RRS quoting the driver, the man who ordered a cab insisted that the driver must pass through the third mainland bridge.

As the driver got to the bridge, the man was said to have told him that he was pressed and needed to ease himself. Sensing danger, the driver drove close to the section where officials of the RRS were stationed.

The driver was said to have approached the officers to inform them about the unusual action of his passenger.

The passenger then jumped from the car into the lagoon and reportedly landed on floating wood beneath the bridge.

He was said to have been rescued and taken to a hospital.

The driver narrated to RSS: “On getting to the bridge, he asked me whether this was Third Mainland Bridge and I answered yes.”

“He told me that he was pressed and that I should wait for him to ease himself. I was curious. At this time, he was forcing to me wait.

“I stylishly drove him to the point where Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were standing inward Lagos.

“I practically told him I was no longer interested in the trip before I approached the police officers leaving him inside the car.

“Before he jumped, one of the police officers who saw him approached the railings of the bridge and persuaded him not to jump.

“He was thereafter taken to Lagos State Teaching Hospital from where he was referred to LUTH. The incident was reported at Adekunle Police Station, Yaba.”