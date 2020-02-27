Bayelsa election: Lyon finally accepts Supreme Court ruling

David Lyon, the sacked governor-elect of Bayelsa State, has accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court that nullified his victory at the November 16th, 2019 governorship election.

Lyon in a statement signed by him though the decision of the court “dashed the hope” of the people of the state, he has accepted it in the interest of peace and the development of the state.

He further urged supporters of his political party and those who voted him to accept the verdict and maintain the peace.

Lyon said: “I am aware of the extent to which this decision has further dashed the hope of Bayelsans as it upturned the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate.

“I hereby unequivocally state my decision to accept the Supreme Court verdict however distressing as it is.

“I wish to appeal to my party faithful, my supporters, all Bayelsans and all lovers of peace and justice to accept this verdict and maintain the peace.

“While they have a right to think that this is a case of judgment without justice, I strongly appeal against all forms of violence or any conduct that threatens the peace and development of our state.

“I seize this opportunity to thank the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress at the National, State , local Government and ward levels for their tenacity in upholding the ideals of constitutional democracy.

“I appeal to all Bayelsans not to shy away from participating in the governance of our dear state for the common good and wellbeing of its people.

“In the same vain, I urge the good people of the state to continue to uphold the dreams of our founding fathers in our aspiration to lead the state irrespective of party affiliations.”