IG of Police directs withdrawal of officers attached to VIPs

Mohammed Adamu
The Inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel attached to Very Important Persons across the country with immediate effect.

This was contained in a wireless message forwarded to police zonal commands on Wednesday.

The message read: “Inspector-general of police directs you to withdraw all protect personnel attached to all VIPs, except those attached to government houses, senate president, speaker, house of representatives with immediate effect.

“Any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences. Any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without firearm is deemed to be deployed by the commander and the commander will be sanctioned.”

All withdrawn operatives were directed to report to their commands.

