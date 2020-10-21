NECO suspends ongoing SSCE examinations

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the suspension of the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination SSCE.

This was disclosed in a circular from the Director of Examination Administration to all its field officers confirmed the stoppage of the examination.

According to the circular, the decision to stop the conduct of the examination also followed the declaration of 24-hour curfew by some state governors especially those of Lagos, Ogun, Edo and Imo where the #ENDSARS protest had assumed destructive dimensions.

The circular read: “The Management and Governing Board of the National Examinations Council NECO is compelled by circumstances occasioned by the EndSARS protests which led to imposition of curfews in some states thereby making it difficult for the council to move sensitive materials across the country, to put on hold papers for Thursday 22 ,Friday 23 and Saturday 24th.October.

“The papers will be written between 17th to 19th November after computer practical paper on the 16th. Examinations will continue on the 27th of October.

“ALL Officers are hereby directed to return to base and await further directives on the 25th.

“State Ministries of Education ,Schools, parents ,Supervisors, monitoring officers and other stakeholders should be adequately sensitized.”