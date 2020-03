Iceberg Slim reveals why he cheated on Juliet Ibrahim

Iceberg Slim has finally revealed why he cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Juliet Ibrahim.

The Nigerian rapper made this revelation while taking questions from his fans on Instagram.

He wrote: “I was looking for something that I didn’t know I had in myself.”

“I got to a point where I wasn’t sure if I truly loved myself, and I ended up seeking emotional comfort elsewhere.”