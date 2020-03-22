Sport

Former Man Utd midfielder, Marouane Fellaini test positive for COVID-19

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi March 22, 2020
Less than a minute
Marouane Fellaini
Marouane Fellaini

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Belgian professional footballer announced this via his official Instagram page on Sunday afternoon.

He wrote: “Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive.

Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now.

Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe??????”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

30
Confirmed
0
Deaths
2
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close