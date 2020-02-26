Less than a minute

Ibrahim Zailani: Meet the new speaker of Kaduna Assembly

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani as its new speaker.

Okay.ng understands the assembly voted for Zailani following the resignation of Abdullahi Shagali.

Zailani, who is a strong member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly until his election.

The new speaker represents Igabi West Constituency in the Assembly.

Furthermore, Hon Mukhatar Isa Hazo, representing Bassawa Constituency was been elected as the new Deputy Speaker.