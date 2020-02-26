News

Ibrahim Zailani: Meet the new speaker of Kaduna Assembly

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 26, 2020
February 26, 2020
The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani as its new speaker.

Okay.ng understands the assembly voted for Zailani following the resignation of Abdullahi Shagali.

Zailani, who is a strong member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly until his election.

The new speaker represents Igabi West Constituency in the Assembly.

Furthermore, Hon Mukhatar Isa Hazo, representing Bassawa Constituency was been elected as the new Deputy Speaker.



Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
