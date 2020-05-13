News

Ibrahim Gambari: Buhari’s new Chief of Staff arrives Aso Rock

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 13, 2020
Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has arrived at the State House in Abuja ahead of his unveiling as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okay.ng understands that Gambari arrived the Presidential villa around 10:58am on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The renowned diplomat and former Minister of External Affairs will be replacing Mallam Abba Kyari, who died last month battling with COVID-19.

He will be unveiled in a virtual federal executive council meeting presided by President Buhari.

More to come shortly…



