Kcee pens words of appreciation as wife gives birth to third child

Kingsley Okonkwo, a Nigerian singer, popularly known as Kcee has welcomed a newborn baby with his wife, Ijeoma.

Kcee, who runs Five Star Music label, announced the arrival of his third child via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

According to the ‘Limpopo’ coroner, his “wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo)”.

He wrote: “When counting the luckiest people on earth I count myself first , my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo) today which happens to be her birthday.

“The mother, the father , the new born baby , Kanye ,Sommy and off course his favorite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing very well. You all should pls help me wish @misseijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift cos money no be problem. God is the greatest no 🧢 Cc @mrchidozie”

Source: Okay.ng