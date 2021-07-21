Obi Cubana reveals how he made his first million naira

Billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, says he made his first million naira after his National Youth Service Corps program in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

The 46-year-old business tycoon made this disclosure in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Tuesday.

According to him, following completion of his NYSC, he could not get a job but was able to make his first N1 million through entrepreneurial venture.

He said: “After undergoing my compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Abuja, I started searching for a job all to no avail.”

“That made me start some small jobs and from there I became a real estate agent. I usually get five percent of every task that is successfully executed. It was along the line that I and my colleagues met a man who asked us to help him furnish his house.

“We did it very well that he gave me N500,000 separately from the profit of N600,000 which I also made from the deal. That made it N1.1 million in total. It was after my NYSC that I made my first one million naira.”