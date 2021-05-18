50-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes first child

British Supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her first child — a baby girl.

The 50-year-old made this announcement via her social media pages on Tuesday.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she announced.

Campbell did not disclose further details, such as her baby’s name or when she was born.