Renowned Actor and Filmmaker Charles Granville Is Dead

In a saddening announcement, the death of acclaimed actor and filmmaker, Charles Granville, has been confirmed.

The news was shared by Umanu Elijah, a close friend of the late actor, on his Facebook page last Saturday.

According to the obituary information shared by Elijah, Charles Granville, known for his roles in popular television series such as “Tinsel,” departed from this world on Thursday, September 21, following an extended battle with illness.

The family, in the same obituary, expressed their deep sorrow at the loss and announced that they would soon provide details regarding the funeral arrangements for the late actor.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the passing of Amb Dr Charles Alexander Atombosoba Granville after a protracted illness on Thursday the 21st of September 2023. Words truly can’t describe the impact this sudden demise is having on family, friends, and well-wishers, taking solace in the phrase ‘God knows best!’. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”