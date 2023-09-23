Celebrities

Renowned Actor and Filmmaker Charles Granville Is Dead

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Charles Granville
Charles Granville

In a saddening announcement, the death of acclaimed actor and filmmaker, Charles Granville, has been confirmed.

The news was shared by Umanu Elijah, a close friend of the late actor, on his Facebook page last Saturday.

According to the obituary information shared by Elijah, Charles Granville, known for his roles in popular television series such as “Tinsel,” departed from this world on Thursday, September 21, following an extended battle with illness.

The family, in the same obituary, expressed their deep sorrow at the loss and announced that they would soon provide details regarding the funeral arrangements for the late actor.

- Advertisement -

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the passing of Amb Dr Charles Alexander Atombosoba Granville after a protracted illness on Thursday the 21st of September 2023. Words truly can’t describe the impact this sudden demise is having on family, friends, and well-wishers, taking solace in the phrase ‘God knows best!’. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

WAEC to Introduce CBT for WASSCE
Education
Dauda Lawal
Zamfara State Governor Enforces Ban on Illegal Mining to Curb Banditry
News
Whitemoney
Whitemoney Reveals Betrayal by His Team During Big Brother Naija All Stars
Entertainment
Tribunal Upholds Election of Hyacinth Alia as Benue State Governor
News
Olabode Shaheeb Agoro
Sanwo-Olu Appoints Olabode Agoro as New Lagos’ Head of Service
News
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?