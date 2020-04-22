Coronavirus: We are not planning to reopen schools in November — FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has debunked press release making round on social media that schools will reopen in November.

The Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Goong in a statement to Okay.ng on Wednesday urged Nigerians to disregard the fake notice, saying that the author was believed to be mentally unstable.

It can be recalled that the ministry had earlier ordered the immediate closure of all schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The statement: “The Federal Ministry of Education has disowned a press release circulating on multiple social media platforms insinuating that schools will reopen in November 2020, describing the release as the handiwork of an illiterate, who, going by the content of his release also appears to be mental.

“The ministry is asking parents, students and the general public to disregard the release in its entirety, adding that there is no iota of truth about the release. Efforts are on to track the author, and he or she will be prosecuted.

“We could have ignored the release but for the massive calls from our education correspondents, parents and other stakeholders expressing concerns.”