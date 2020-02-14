Sport

I don’t see Odion Ighalo playing many games for Manchester United – Paul Scholes reveals

Former Manchester United hero, Paul Scholes has revealed that he doesn’t see Odion Ighalo playing many matches for Manchester United.

Ighalo joined the Premier League club from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal.

The 30-year-old was signed to replace United striker, Marcus Rashford who is currently out for up to three months due to back problem.

Meanwhile, Scholes believes that Ighalo will not feature in many matches for united due to age and lack of extra quality.

Speaking in an interview with UK Mirror, Scholes said: “I don’t think he’s signing for the long term. I think his scoring record in China is very good, but is it credible? I don’t know.

“It’s good to have an extra body, but when you’re United, you want an extra body with quality, and he’s got that to prove.

“He’ll bring something different. I don’t see him starting many games.”



