Christian Pulisic will not play against Manchester United – Frank Lampard

Chelsea will play against Manchester United on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach, Frank Lampard has disclosed that winger, Christian Pulisic, and midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, would not play against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side due to lack of match fitness.

Lampard made this known to journalist during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

He said: “Christian trained with the U23s today, so won’t be fit,”

“Ruben won’t be fit for this game.



