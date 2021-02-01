I don’t owe Zlatan – DJ Cuppy vows to sue Davido’s aide

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has denied a claim by Davido’s aide, Afeare Isreal, that she did not pay Zlatan Ibile for his collaboration in their 2019 hit song, Gelato.

Okay.ng recalls that Isreal via his Instagram account said DJ Cuppy is a ‘full fake friend” while revealing the reason Zlatan cut her off.

“Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step by flushing a full fake friend like Cuppy who was just using his head all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see. She also took Zlatan to Abuja for her fundraising where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo until tomorrow. No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money at Transcorp Hilton to carter for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg,” he alleged.

However, DJ Cuppy in a post she shared via her social media pages said the allegation is not true.

She said: “There have been no breaches of my contractual agreement regarding the song #Gelato as confirmed by lawyers…

“However, as @IsrealDMW publicly inaccurately declared I owe an artist money, I am suing him for libel and defamation…See you in court Isreal.”