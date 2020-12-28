Davido and Burnaboy reportedly exchange blows in a club in Ghana

Boss of the 30BG, Davido and the gaint of Africa, Burnaboy have allegedly fought in a club in Ghana on Saturday night, 27th December.

The gist of the fighting was broke online by Tunde Ednut in the early hours of Monday.

He tweeted, ‘Davido and Burnaboy exchange blows in Ghana’

Tunde Ednut however didn’t give details of the fight, however in a recent tweet he said Burnaboy instigated the fight.

The two music gaints however didn’t say anything about the incident.

Davido and Burna Boy exchange blows in Ghana. — Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) December 28, 2020