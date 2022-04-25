House of Reps suspends resumption of plenary

The House of Representatives has announced the suspension of its plenary session scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

Okay.ng understands that this was contained in a notice from the House Clerk on Monday.

According to the notice, the plenary will not resume on Tuesday due to ongoing renovations in the House Chambers.

“This is to inform all Honourable Members and other legislative Staff that the House Plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th April, 2022 will no longer hold,” the notice read.

“This is due to the early commencement of renovations in the Chambers and extension of time for Committees to file in their outstanding reports.

“A new date will be communicated in due course. All inconveniences are sincerely regretted.”