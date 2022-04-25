Wike visits Kaduna, donates N200m to victims of banditry

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Monday donated the sum of N200million to victims of banditry and violent clashes in Kaduna State.

Wike made this announcement while on a visit to the state for consultations over his presidential ambition.

According to him, insecurity would be a thing of the past if he is elected president of the country.

He said, “I am here today to say that this country needs rescue. We came here to say we must not take sentiments to 2023 election. We came here to tell you that what PDP requires now is to get somebody who is courageous, who can withstand this party and win this election in 2023. PDP needs someone like me to take back power from the APC.

“I am not here to tell you that I am just a mere presidential aspirant. I want to win election if you give me the ticket.

“It is no longer a story the situation our country found itself under APC. Take for example, with the state we are in today. Kaduna was one of the most peaceful states; people travelled freely.

“No leader in the north will say that he does not have a house in Kaduna state. People could leave Abuja by 10pm and come to Kaduna.

“When I was minister, I came to Kaduna by road. But today, what is happening? Kaduna has lost its glory and it is because of the inefficiency of those in the government.

“Every now and then, people are attacked, kidnapped. We cannot continue with that. There are military formations in the state, yet it is still attacked. Whether you are on the road, at home, you are being attacked, kidnapped. So, insecurity does not know whether you are Muslim or not; hunger and poverty do not know same.

“One thing to note is that any person who is taking office will take oath of office that he will protect lives and property. When you cannot protect lives and property, there is no more governance.”