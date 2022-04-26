30-year-old man arrested for defrauding Kwara traditional ruler of N33.3m

A 30-year-old man identified as Fidelis Poor, a member of a syndicate who allegedly connived to defraud a first-class traditional ruler in Kwara State, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday, said the suspect connived to scam the emir, His Royal Highness Idris Sero Abubakar, to the tune of N33,399,999.00.

According to the statement, Fidelis, alongside other suspects (still at large) allegedly conspired to swindle the monarch under the guise that he had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of the Okuta community and due to be cleared at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

HRH Idris Abubakar, who is the Emir of Okuta in the Baruten Local Government Area of the State, was a former member of the House of Representatives.

“In a petition dated November 30, 2021, the Emir alleged that a group of fraudsters who operate as a syndicate called him on phone sometime last year that he had a container to clear in Abuja and requested for the said amount for clearance,“ the statement reads.

“The monarch stated that the syndicate provided different accounts for him to pay ‘the money for the clearance of the goods’, one of which included that of Fidelis Poor. According to him, the fraudsters thereafter asked him to call one ‘Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP)’ for handing over the container.

“He further stated that efforts to get the goods delivered or recoup his money had been unsuccessful, hence he petitioned the EFCC.

“The Commission upon the receipt of the petition commenced discrete investigation into the matter, which led to his (Fidelis) arrest.

“The suspect will be arraigned upon the conclusion of an investigation, while efforts are ongoing to get other members of the syndicate arrested.”