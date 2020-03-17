Ekiti Governor, Fayemi signs Amotekun bill into law

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has on Monday signed the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill into law.

Fayemi signed the bill for legal recognition of ‘Amotekun Corps’ in presence of traditional rulers, members of Vigillance Group of Nigeria, hunters, Oodua People’s Congress.

In the same vein, the governor warned criminals to steer clear of Ekiti as Amotekun Corps would get them wherever they are hidden.

Governor Fayemi noted that the bill would give legal backing to the operation of Amotekun in Ekiti.

He said: “Since the advent of democracy in 1999, this is the first time Yoruba people will speak with one voice without political or religious considerations.

“As a responsible and responsive government, it is our belief that security is significant and we won’t toy with security of lives and property.

“The current challenges of proliferation of small arms, ritual killings, banditry, youth restiveness, cattle rustling, insurgency and terrorism are daunting.

“Let me clarify that Amotekun will help the police to arrest, gather intelligence and information , arrest and prosecution of criminals , tackle illegal mining, land trespass, cattle rustling, destruction of crops, tresspass into farmlands, cultism, highway robbery, among others.

“Amotekun is not a substitute to the existing security networks, but a complement to it. It is not for Ekiti people alone, but for everbody. As long as you are resident in Ekiti, you enjoy the right to be protected , so it is not for the indigenes alone.

“The issues of recruitment, training and deployment will be carefully considered.

“All the operatives will work in areas where they understand better.

“We are sure that we are going to make success of this. Tell criminals to stay away from Ekiti, because Ametekun will get them wherever they hide.”