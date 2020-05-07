Highlights of COVID-19 in Nigeria — Thursday, May 7, 2020

COVID-19 in Nigeria — On the 7th of May 2020, 381 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 3526 cases have been confirmed, 601 cases have been discharged and 107 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 381 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(183), Kano(55), Jigawa(44), Zamfara(19), Borno(9), Bauchi(19), Katsina(11), Kwara(8), Kaduna(7), Gombe(6), Ogun(5),Sokoto(4), Oyo(3), Rivers(3), Niger(2), Akwa Ibom(1), Enugu(1), Plateau(1)