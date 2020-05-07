Featured

COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria — May 7, 2020

Farouk Mohammed May 7, 2020
As of May 7th, 2020, 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 1,491 1,052 406 33
Kano 482 450 19 13
FCT 316 272 40 4
Borno 125 111 0 14
Gombe 109 109 0 0
Katsina 106 89 9 8
Bauchi 102 96 6 0
Ogun 100 80 18 2
Kaduna 92 77 14 1
Sokoto 89 80 1 8
Jigawa 83 82 0 1
Edo 65 51 10 4
Zamfara 65 62 0 3
Oyo 55 42 11 2
Osun 37 3 30 4
Kwara 24 16 8 0
Kebbi 18 18 0 0
Rivers 17 13 2 2
Akwa Ibom 17 5 10 2
Delta 17 12 2 3
Taraba 15 15 0 0
Adamawa 15 15 0 0
Yobe 13 12 0 1
Ondo 13 7 6 0
Ekiti 12 9 2 1
Nasarawa 11 10 0 1
Enugu 9 7 2 0
Niger 6 5 1 0
Plateau 5 4 1 0
Bayelsa 5 5 0 0
Ebonyi 5 5 0 0
Benue 2 2 0 0
Imo 2 1 1 0
Abia 2 1 1 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,905,478
+88,096
Deaths
270,123
+5,286
Recovered
1,334,510
Active
2,300,251
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)


