Highlights of COVID-19 in Nigeria for Saturday, May 9, 2020

On the 9th of May 2020, 239 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 4151 cases have been confirmed, 745 cases have been discharged and 128 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 239 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(97),Bauchi(44), Kano(29), Katsina(19), Borno(17), FCT(7), Kwara(6), Oyo(5), Kaduna(3), Sokoto(3), Adamawa(2), Kebbi(2), Plateau (2), Ogun(2), Ekiti(1)


