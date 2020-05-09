COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 9, 2020

As of Saturday, May 9th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths by state underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|1,764
|1,283
|448
|33
|Kano
|576
|528
|30
|18
|FCT
|343
|250
|85
|8
|Bauchi
|161
|154
|6
|1
|Borno
|159
|144
|0
|15
|Katsina
|156
|138
|9
|9
|Ogun
|115
|83
|28
|4
|Gombe
|110
|95
|15
|0
|Kaduna
|98
|81
|14
|3
|Sokoto
|96
|77
|10
|9
|Jigawa
|83
|82
|0
|1
|Edo
|67
|51
|12
|4
|Zamfara
|65
|62
|0
|3
|Oyo
|64
|48
|14
|2
|Osun
|38
|4
|30
|4
|Kwara
|30
|20
|9
|1
|Nasarawa
|25
|23
|0
|2
|Rivers
|21
|15
|4
|2
|Kebbi
|20
|18
|0
|2
|Delta
|17
|11
|3
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|17
|5
|10
|2
|Plateau
|17
|16
|1
|0
|Adamawa
|17
|17
|0
|0
|Taraba
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Ondo
|15
|9
|6
|0
|Yobe
|13
|12
|0
|1
|Ekiti
|13
|8
|4
|1
|Enugu
|10
|8
|2
|0
|Ebonyi
|7
|7
|0
|0
|Niger
|6
|4
|2
|0
|Bayelsa
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Imo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Benue
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Anambra
|1
|0
|1
|0