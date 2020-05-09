FeaturedHeadlines

COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 9, 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 9, 2020
Less than a minute

As of Saturday, May 9th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths by state underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 1,764 1,283 448 33
Kano 576 528 30 18
FCT 343 250 85 8
Bauchi 161 154 6 1
Borno 159 144 0 15
Katsina 156 138 9 9
Ogun 115 83 28 4
Gombe 110 95 15 0
Kaduna 98 81 14 3
Sokoto 96 77 10 9
Jigawa 83 82 0 1
Edo 67 51 12 4
Zamfara 65 62 0 3
Oyo 64 48 14 2
Osun 38 4 30 4
Kwara 30 20 9 1
Nasarawa 25 23 0 2
Rivers 21 15 4 2
Kebbi 20 18 0 2
Delta 17 11 3 3
Akwa Ibom 17 5 10 2
Plateau 17 16 1 0
Adamawa 17 17 0 0
Taraba 15 15 0 0
Ondo 15 9 6 0
Yobe 13 12 0 1
Ekiti 13 8 4 1
Enugu 10 8 2 0
Ebonyi 7 7 0 0
Niger 6 4 2 0
Bayelsa 5 5 0 0
Imo 3 2 1 0
Benue 2 2 0 0
Abia 2 1 1 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close