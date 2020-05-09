COVID-19: Nigeria reports 239 new cases — 97 in Lagos, total surpasses 4,000

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and thirty-nine (239) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 97 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi, 29 in Kano, 19 in Katsina, 17 in Borno, 7 in FCT, 6 in Kwara, 5 in Oyo, 3 in Kaduna, 3 in Sokoto, 2 in Adamawa, 2 in Kebbi, 2 in Plateau, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ekiti.

As of 11:10pm on 9th May, there are 4151 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Seven hundred and forty-five (745) patients have been discharged with one hundred and twenty-eight (128) deaths across the country.