Highlights: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria for Wednesday, April 29
- On the 29th of April 2020, 196 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
- One new state (Yobe) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
- Till date, 1728 cases have been confirmed, 307 cases have been discharged and 51 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory
- The 196 new cases are reported from twelve states- Lagos (87), Kano (24), Gombe (18), Kaduna (17), FCT (16), Katsina (10), Sokoto (8), Edo (7), Borno (6), Ebonyi (1), Yobe (1), Adamawa(1).
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
1,728
+196
Deaths
51
+7
Recovered
307
Active
1,370
Last updated: April 30, 2020 - 1:30 am (+01:00)