Former governor of Borno, Mohammed Goni is dead
A former governor of Borno State, Muhammed Goni, has passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday after a brief illness.
Okay.ng gathered that the first civilian governor of the north-eastern state in Nigeria, who served during the second republic, between 1979 to 1983, died at a private hospital in the state.
No official statement has been made on Goni’s death as at the time of fling this report.
More to come shortly…
