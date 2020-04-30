News

Former governor of Borno, Mohammed Goni is dead

A former governor of Borno State, Muhammed Goni, has passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Okay.ng gathered that the first civilian governor of the north-eastern state in Nigeria, who served during the second republic, between 1979 to 1983, died at a private hospital in the state.

No official statement has been made on Goni’s death as at the time of fling this report.

More to come shortly…



