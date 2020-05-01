HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 238 new cases — 92 in Kano, total surpasses 2000

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter May 1, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and thirty-eight (238) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, May 1, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 92 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 36 in FCT, 30 in Lagos, 16 in Gombe, 10 in Bauchi, 8 in Delta, 6 in Oyo, 5 in Zamfara, 5 in Sokoto, 4 in Ondo, 4 in Nasarawa, 3 in Kwara, 3 in Edo, 3 in Ekiti, 3 in Borno, 3 in Yobe, 2 in Adamawa, 1 in Niger, 1 in Imo, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Enugu.

As of 11:00pm on 1st May, there are 2170 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Three hundred and fifty-one (351) patients have been discharged with sixty-eight (68) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,170
+238
Deaths
68
+10
Recovered
351
Active
1,751
Last updated: May 1, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,392,718
+88,797
Deaths
239,178
+5,354
Recovered
1,077,278
Active
2,075,668
Last updated: May 1, 2020 - 11:30 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close