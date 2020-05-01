Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 238 new cases — 92 in Kano, total surpasses 2000

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and thirty-eight (238) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, May 1, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 92 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 36 in FCT, 30 in Lagos, 16 in Gombe, 10 in Bauchi, 8 in Delta, 6 in Oyo, 5 in Zamfara, 5 in Sokoto, 4 in Ondo, 4 in Nasarawa, 3 in Kwara, 3 in Edo, 3 in Ekiti, 3 in Borno, 3 in Yobe, 2 in Adamawa, 1 in Niger, 1 in Imo, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Enugu.

As of 11:00pm on 1st May, there are 2170 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Three hundred and fifty-one (351) patients have been discharged with sixty-eight (68) deaths across the country.