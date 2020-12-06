FUAM student allegedly kills his lecturer, run away with car

The Benue state police command has arrested a student of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FAUM) over the alleged killing of Karl Kwaghgher an associate professor of the institution.

Spokesperson of the police, Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident in a statement said the Associate Professor was killed on 28th December at the Tarka Foundation, Gboko where he went to relax.

The suspect was arrested in Abuja trying to sell the car of the deceased.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect has confessed to the crime and said his initial intention is not to kill the lecturer, rather threaten him and rib his car, but he ends up killing him because of his resistance.

