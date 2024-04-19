Chevron Nigeria Limited Warns Against False Job Recruitment Information

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and CNL Joint Venture, has issued a warning regarding the circulation of false recruitment information in various media and online channels.

In a statement released by E. O. Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government & Public Affairs, CNL clarified that it does not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media, or phone calls.

It advised job seekers to always check the company’s website at:

http:/www.careers.chevron.com, and the national newspapers for job advertisements from CNL.

“CNL does not and will not require applicants to make any payment towards processing any job application. Job offers requesting candidates to pay money, at any point during the recruitment process, are not from CNL. CNL advises that anyone who receives these fraudulent communications should report them to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

“CNL hereby dissociates itself from all false job adverts and offers published in any online media platform, web site, email, poster, handbill or any other medium. CNL will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers,” the statement added.