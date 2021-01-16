Governor Umahi’s aide resigns to save her marriage

The special adviser to Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Deaconess Emerald Udeakaji, has resigned to save her family from tearing apart.

In a letter to the Governor dated December 30, the Deaconess stated that 100% loyalty to the government is tearing her family apart, and, therefore, resolved to resign to save her family.

The special adviser stressed that ,she had gone back to study her bible which states that “Woman be submissive to your husband.” and as a Deaconess, she’s suppose to abide by the rules of her religion.

Her resignation letter reads: “I sincerely want to thank His Excellency and her Excellency and the entire Umahi family for the opportunity they gave to me to serve in this government.

“Thank you so much Sir and Ma. My resignation is born out of family issues. I have given my 100% loyalty to this government but my family is tearing apart.

“The Bible says, “Woman be submissive to your husband”. The Bible also said that two shall become one”. As a Deaconess that I am, I have to go back and study my scripture very well. In obedience to these scriptures, I decided to resign and save my marriage.

“I sincerely and most humbly appreciate all that you have done for me. I am not an ungrateful person and can never be. Please bear with me for my children’s sake. I wish you well in your future political endeavour.”