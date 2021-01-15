HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 1,867 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 16, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,867 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 15th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-713, Plateau-273, FCT-199, Kaduna-117, Oyo-79, Enugu-58, Ondo-53, Kano-49, Sokoto-43, Ogun-37, Osun-37, Nasarawa-36, Rivers-28, Benue-24, Delta-24, Niger-24, Gombe-18, Edo-15, Taraba-12, Bayelsa-10, Ekiti-9, Borno-6, Zamfara-2, and Jigawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 15th January, there are 107,345 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

84,535 patients have been discharged with 1,413 deaths across the country.

