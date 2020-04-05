Gov Seyi Makinde is free from COVID-19, tests negative
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing negative.
The governor disclosed this in through his official Twitter handle on Sunday evening.
He tweeted: “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.”
I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. pic.twitter.com/p0Tn1iH0H1
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 5, 2020