Gov Seyi Makinde is free from COVID-19, tests negative

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing negative.

The governor disclosed this in through his official Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

He tweeted: “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.”