Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases stands at 232, with 33 discharged and 5 deaths
On Sunday, April 5th, 2020, Nigeria recorded a total of eighteen (18) new coronavirus cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The number of discharged patients increased to thirty-three (33) with a total of five (5) deaths.
The NCDC announced confirmed cases of COVID-19 in two phases on Sunday.
As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are
232 confirmed cases
33 discharged
5 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by state- https://t.co/zQrpNf5Q61
Lagos- 120
FCT- 47
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Edo- 9
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
232
Deaths
5
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 6, 2020 - 2:27 am (+01:00)
