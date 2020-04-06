News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases stands at 232, with 33 discharged and 5 deaths

Muhammad A. Aliyu April 6, 2020
On Sunday, April 5th, 2020, Nigeria recorded a total of eighteen (18) new coronavirus cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The number of discharged patients increased to thirty-three (33) with a total of five (5) deaths.

The NCDC announced confirmed cases of COVID-19 in two phases on Sunday.

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
232
Deaths
5
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 6, 2020 - 2:27 am (+01:00)
