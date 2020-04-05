NCDC: We don’t have any ambassadorial deal with Funke Akindele

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied that Nigerian actress Funke Akindele as its ambassador.

Okay.ng reports that the actress also known as Jenifa was arrested on Sunday at her residence in Amen Estate off the Lekki-Epe Expressway after organising a house party that violates the current COVID-19 lockdown order in Lagos.

She had recently appeared in an advertisement asking Nigerians to practice social distancing and also wash their hands frequently.

The NCDC reacting to claims that she is their ambassador said: “As an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NCDC has not engaged brand ambassadors as part of our response to COVID-19.

“We continue to emphasise that all Nigerians maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, Dettol Nigeria clarified: “We have been made aware through social media that Funke Akindele recently, acting in her personal capacity, had a celebration which is against the caution to the public on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NCDC partnered with Dettol on a public service message to educate our communities about preventive measures against COVID-19. Funke is not a brand ambassador of the NCDC.”