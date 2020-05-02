Buhari sends condolence message to Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdallah over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the famous Islamic scholar and preacher, Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdallah Muhammad over the death of his wife, Malama Halima Abdulsalam.

Halima was also a scholar in her own right.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, the president noted that Halima, who died in Kano, had contributed immensely to creating religious awareness within and outside the country.

President Buhari, in the message addressed to Sheikh Abdulwahab, said he was shocked by her demise.

“Your late wife spent a major part of her life teaching and preaching Islam. Her death is a loss not only to your family but to the nation.

“She will be remembered for her versatile radio, TV and lately, digital media messaging creating Islamic awareness which were well received by her followers. She was a preacher par excellence,” he said.

He prayed to Allah to support the family, the government and people of Kano State as they mourn Malama Halima.